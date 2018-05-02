Your May 2 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

The three men who pleaded guilty to the gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon in 2011 will be sentenced today in Kelowna.

Due to the flood armouring works that have been undertaken in the area, an Evacuation Order for the community of Tulameen has been reduced to only a handful of properties.

Westside Road is closed in both directions three kilometres north of Fintry because of a wash out and no detours are available.

A Salmon Arm family has found a lucrative hobby in home renovation as they flip through the real-estate market.

One of the most recognizable faces behind the community camera for the past four decades in Penticton is bowing out of the limelight.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling sunshine for most of the day and a high of 21 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly sunny conditions with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon and a high of 23 C.

