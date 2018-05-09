Your May 9 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Heavy Rain is causing major issues up and down the valley this morning, starting with another washout and closure of Westside Road.

At least five to 10 centimetres of rain fell in the Southwest Interior last night which is triggering concerns throughout the region, and more rain is in the forecast.

The Okanagan Rail Trail is close to its financial goal.

The South Okanagan owl and raptor centre welcomed Bad Company recently.

The past has been reborn in the Shuswap as the Salmon Arm Observer’s 111-year-old history is preserved.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for rain ending late this afternoon then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. High 16 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at a mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy late in the morning with a 60 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. High 16 C.

Just Posted

Floods threaten Okanagan Indian Band

State of emergency issues, evacuation alerts for Parker Cove

Heavy rain a recipe for high water levels: RDNO

RDNO encourages flood preparedness due to rain

Mission Hill to get new playground equipment

School District 22 forecasts fall 2018 completion

BX Creek trail remains closed

Regional District of North Okanagan maintains closure due to high water levels of BX Creek

Washout closes portion of Westside Road

Three kilometres north of Fintry, Westside Road has been closed

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

Walk for Alzheimer’s makes memories matter

Vernon event full of smiles, fundraiser just shy of $10,000 goal

B.C. NDP quizzed on automated ‘photo radar 2.0’

Municipal ticket revenue won’t be reduced, Mike Farnworth says

Rain a flood threat for Armstrong

State of emergency continues

One year later: Horgan approval rating remains high but NDP support low, poll says

It’s been one year since voters elected B.C.’s first minority government since 1952

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. takes over file after incident at Departure Bay in Nanaimo

VIDEO: Two girls hit by train near Chilliwack

Teens were reportedly chasing dog off tracks when injured by passing train

South Okanagan owl and raptor centre welcomes Bad Company

The numbers were down but the bucks were still coming in at SORCO open house

