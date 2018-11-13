Your morning news in 90: Nov. 13, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

A Kelowna woman has gone missing and friends and family of Cassy Miller have put up posters around the city hoping that someone will have information about her whereabouts. Miller has been missing since Nov. 6.

Salmon Arm’s new mayor, Alan Harrison, sees a day when plastic bags are no longer an option for carrying your groceries home.

Two-thirds of those who have died in B.C.’s overdose crisis did not have contact with police over the past two years, figures from Statistics Canada found.

And a whopping 700 spots need to be filled to run this year’s Salvation Army kettle program in the South Okanagan.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Air quality advisory ends in Vernon, continues in Lavington

Just Posted

Vernon pottery show supports NOYFSS program

April Sheehan’s show and sale is Nov. 17

Air quality advisory ends in Vernon, continues in Lavington

The initial advisory was issued Friday

Jazz trumpeter takes Vernon Jazz Club stage

Mike Field will perform Nov. 17

Three structures burn in Spallumcheen

Three structures on the property were engulfed in flames upon officer’s arrival.

Vernon remembers: Remembrance Day ceremony sees crowd

Nov. 11, 2018 marks 100 years since the armistice was signed

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 13, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

VIDEO: Vernon Farmers’ Market bustles at rec centre

It may have moved indoors for the season but the Vernon Farmers’ Market was no less dynamic.

Most fatal overdose victims did not have recent police contact: Stats Canada

11 per cent of those who fatally overdosed in B.C. had four or more contacts with the police

Acclaimed AC/DC tribute to rock Vernon nightclub

BC/DC will perform at Status Nightclub Nov. 30

Vernon’s Caetani Centre hosts photo class

Class begins Nov. 16

Birch paintings fill Vernon gallery walls

Carol Simpson Taylor is Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames featured artist of the month

Calgarians head to the polls to declare ‘yea’ or ‘nay’ on Winter Games

The question “are you for or are you against hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games?” was to be posed to them Tuesday in a plebiscite to help determine whether the city should move ahead with a bid.

Heir’s big birthday: 70 candles lined up for Prince Charles

Prince Charles turns 70 Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, still serving in the heir to the throne role he has filled since he was a young child.

Okanagan Screen Arts road trip drama delves into broken family

Boundaries screens at the Vernon Towne Cinema Nov. 19

Most Read