Your morning news in 90: Nov. 13, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

A Kelowna woman has gone missing and friends and family of Cassy Miller have put up posters around the city hoping that someone will have information about her whereabouts. Miller has been missing since Nov. 6.

Salmon Arm’s new mayor, Alan Harrison, sees a day when plastic bags are no longer an option for carrying your groceries home.

Two-thirds of those who have died in B.C.’s overdose crisis did not have contact with police over the past two years, figures from Statistics Canada found.

And a whopping 700 spots need to be filled to run this year’s Salvation Army kettle program in the South Okanagan.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.