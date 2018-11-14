Your morning news in 90: Nov. 14, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Almost two weeks after hearing submissions from the Crown prosecutor and defence lawyer, a provincial court judge will decide whether or not bail will be granted for Curtis Wayne Sagmoen.

Don’t expect a real estate boom in 2019 and 2020, says a CMHC report.

A Calgary bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games is destined to die after the majority of voters said ‘no’ to it.

Community support can make what seems like an impossible task easier to bear – like completing a multi-million dollar construction project on time and under budget.

