Your morning news in 90: Nov. 15, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

The Social Planning Council of North Okanagan has provided a snapshot as to who is living on the streets of Vernon.

The 2018 census showed 161 people living without homes in Vernon, up from 153 in the fall of 2017.

The City of Salmon Arm and the District of Sicamous will each receive $3 million or more from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing for affordable housing projects in the region.

An international student at UBCO, who is now in his fifth year looking to graduate with a business management degree, describes his post-secondary experience as having both a bright and dark side.

From great coaches come great coaches. That’s Rob Kober’s humble estimation of where many of the skills came from that earned him the 2018 Jack Donohue Coach of the Year award.

