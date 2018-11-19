Your morning news in 90: Nov. 19, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a violent crash along Carmi Avenue in Penticton Monday morning. A car has reportedly gone over the side of the road along the 1700 of Carmi avenue, crashing into the Superior Peat lot below.

Missing 28 year-old Cassy Miller has been found dead in Kelowna’s Rutland area.

The trial for a North Okanagan gymnastics coach facing charges for alleged incidents involving child pornography begins today.

The Robin Hood spirit was alive and well with an event teaching archery and the joy of giving to those less fortunate in Salmon Arm.

