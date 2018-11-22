Your morning news in 90: Nov. 22, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

A Winter storm warning in effect for for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt with hazardous winter conditions expected.

The Trudeau government has introduced legislation to force an end to rotating strikes by Canada Post employees.

The third-place candidate in the recent Chase mayoral election has filed a petition to the court declaring the results of the election invalid.

After a fantastic weekend of classic rock this past summer, GSL Group with new partners Power 104 and Beach 103.1 are excited to announce the 4th annual Rock the Lake music festival scheduled for Aug. 9 to 11, 2019 at Prospera Place in Downtown Kelowna.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.