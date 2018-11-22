Your morning news in 90: Nov. 22, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

A Winter storm warning in effect for for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt with hazardous winter conditions expected.

The Trudeau government has introduced legislation to force an end to rotating strikes by Canada Post employees.

The third-place candidate in the recent Chase mayoral election has filed a petition to the court declaring the results of the election invalid.

After a fantastic weekend of classic rock this past summer, GSL Group with new partners Power 104 and Beach 103.1 are excited to announce the 4th annual Rock the Lake music festival scheduled for Aug. 9 to 11, 2019 at Prospera Place in Downtown Kelowna.

Snow coming to Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope

Drivers are advised to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions

Family of girl who accused two B.C. cops of sex assault speaks out: report

Const. Jordan Long and Const. Mark Simms are facing an appeal in Cuba after their acquittal

‘We will fight’ in court if back-to-work legislation passes, postal union warns

Liberals have brought in legislation to force an end to rotating strikes by Canada Post workers

Morneau hopes new NAFTA deal signed next week, stresses tariff issue is separate

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is working with the U.S. to solve the tit-for-tat tariff dispute.

B.C. electoral reform option designed by University of Alberta student

“That to me was a significant problem. Regardless of where someone lives, their vote should matter,” Sean Graham said from Edmonton.

‘I’m pretty pumped:’ On-ice reunion for injured Humboldt Broncos

The weekend will also include dropping the puck at an NHL Colorado Avalanche game as well as attending an NFL game with the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Republicans divided over Trump’s posture toward Saudi Arabia

Many Republicans have denounced Trump’s decision not to levy harsher penalties on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

