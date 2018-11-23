Your morning news in 90: Nov. 23, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

John Yardley said he could feel the heat from an early morning fire today in Penticton when he opened his door.

The country’s annual inflation rate picked up its pace last month to hit 2.4 per cent in an advance mostly fuelled by higher gasoline prices.

There’s a number of items you will no longer be taking to landfills in the new year in the Regional District of North Okanagan.

The Shuswap may become home to one of the largest medical cannabis growing operations in western Canada, and one of the few aiming to conduct purely organic cultivation methods.

And don’t forget today is Fashion Friday with Kim XO, one of Canada’s top stylists, and this week she helps us by showcasing the hottest Christmas outfits and what to wear this holiday season.

Vernon crash results from ‘right’ turn, wrong move

RCMP say driver had right-hand signal on but turned left

Vernon chamber seeks more downtown dialogue

Meetings between law enforcement, agencies and business owners called for to ensure public safety

Vernon ski hill opens Saturday

Alpine Opening Delay comes to an end at SilverStar

North Okanagan landfills declining select items

Starting Jan. 1, no paper packaging, printed paper, aluminum and tin containers at RDNO facilities

A mix and sun of cloud for the weekend

The Okanagan and Shuswap will see wet snow and flurries for Friday

Sex doll brothel to open in Kamloops

Kamloops woman creates company that rents out sex dolls

Vernon woman launches fundraiser for Mexican orphanage

“I really wanted to help because when I was young and growing up in Mexico, I didn’t have any food either.”

Longtime Vernon Red Cross volunteer reflects upon service

Volunteer information session Nov. 27

Eighteen BCHL graduates taking hockey trip of a lifetime

The fourth-annual Friendship Four NCAA hockey tournament starts Friday, Nov. 23.

Okanagan College professors introduce e-textbooks to ease student costs

Okanagan College ranks sixth in the province for open textbook adoption.

VIDEO: Famed B.C. woodcarver’s house ruined by fire

Rolf Heer, who is suffering from terminal cancer, loses House of 1,000 faces

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfit ideas

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Deadline extended to submit electoral reform ballots to Dec. 7

Elections BC has pushed back the date to get your referendum packages in

