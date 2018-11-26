Your morning news in 90: Nov. 26, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

A special weather statement is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt

Terry Williams helped the Calgary Stampeders end their Grey Cup misery.

Calgary finally won the CFL title in its third straight appearance. The Stampeders lost 39-33 in overtime to Ottawa in 2016 before dropping a 27-24 decision last year to the Toronto Argonauts.

A Lake Country woman never thought a Facebook post would change a man’s life this much.

And Canadians can expect a “mixed bag” of winter weather in the coming months, according to The Weather Network.

