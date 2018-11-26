Your morning news in 90: Nov. 26, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

A special weather statement is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt

Terry Williams helped the Calgary Stampeders end their Grey Cup misery.

Calgary finally won the CFL title in its third straight appearance. The Stampeders lost 39-33 in overtime to Ottawa in 2016 before dropping a 27-24 decision last year to the Toronto Argonauts.

A Lake Country woman never thought a Facebook post would change a man’s life this much.

And Canadians can expect a “mixed bag” of winter weather in the coming months, according to The Weather Network.

B.C. budget surplus projected to grow despite real estate, ICBC dips

Finance Minister Carole James credits higher income tax revenue

Coroner’s inquest to begin into death of former RCMP spokesman

Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre died of self-inflicted wounds in Abbotsford in 2013

Senators to resume debate on postal legislation after taking a day to reflect

The bill could receive royal assent and become law a short time later, which would force striking postal workers back to work by noon on Tuesday.

Dolce&Gabbana fiasco shows importance, risks of China market

As retailers pulled their merchandise from shelves, co-founders Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana went on camera to apologize to the Chinese people.

India cautious as it looks to recover American body

American John Allen Chau was killed by islanders in mid-November after paying fishermen to smuggle him to the island.

Snow, freezing rain to hit Coquihalla

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement.

Weather Network predicts a “mixed bag” of winter weather for Canada

Western Canada will have warmer than normal temperatures this winter

General Motors to close Oshawa plant, affecting thousands of jobs: source

A spokeswoman for GM Canada said Sunday that the company had “no news or comment tonight”

Most Read