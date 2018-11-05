Your morning news in 90: Nov. 6, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

A travel trailer behind businesses and residential units on Highway 97 caught fire around 1 a.m. this morning according to the Okanagan Falls volunteer fire department.

Adapting to and mitigating the impacts of global climate change are achievable, but uniting governments around the world to champion that cause remains a challenge, according to a leading expert with the World Health Organization.

The fate of a man behind the wheel of a speedboat on Shuswap Lake more than eight years ago when it plowed into a houseboat, killing its driver, is now in the hands of a three-judge panel on B.C.’s highest court.

From honeymoon destination hot spot to being dubbed one of the most romantic cities, Vernon made numerous top 10 lists last year but one of its more infamous titles has fallen by the wayside.

