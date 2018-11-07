Your morning news in 90: Nov. 7, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Okanagan Rotarian and Third World sight lady Catharine Goheen is once again looking for help in supplying vision needs for the poor in developing nations.

Aspiring slayers and fans of the hit show Dragons’ Den will want to tune in this evening at 8 p.m. to watch JB Owen brave the fiery wrath of the Dragons to see if she can score a deal for her eco-friendly female hygiene product, Lotus Liners, a product that’s credited for its comfort, according to a Lotis Liners news release.

Salmon Arm council is supporting two of the city’s first three cannabis retail applications – none of which are for existing marijuana dispensaries.

The city policy supports a maximum of four cannabis retail stores in the core commercial area.

Democratic candidates buoyed by widespread opposition to Donald Trump seized the balance of power on Capitol Hill, but Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections failed to produce what critics had hoped would be an even more scolding rebuke of the most controversial and divisive president of the modern era.

SENS crafts holiday event in Vernon

The Sustainable Environment Network Society’s Handmade Holiday is Nov. 17 at the Schubert Centre

Okanagan-Shuswap artists, organizations, get financial boost

Latest round of BC Arts Council grants announced

Rural Enderby director pleased with speed limit reduction

Denis Delisle would like more police enforcement along Highway 97a between Grindrod and Sicamous

North Okanagan man teams up with disaster response group

Dave Thorpe and Team Rubicon Canada complete deployment to Burns Lake for wildfire relief

97-year-old Vernon veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

First World War letters put a human face on the war that shaped us as a nation

The First World War saw about 75 million letters exchanged between the front lines and the 650,000 men serving in battle

Bystanders play hero as police warn alcohol and water don’t mix

Woman saved after falling off a dock in Ucluelet

Experts believe emotional abuse is a major issue in Canadian sports

In a study of 3,760 Canadian coaches, 78 per cent reported witnessing emotional abuse

UBCO professor examines consumer conflict between Hong Kong and China

UBC professor Annamma Joy teaches in Kelowna

Government invests nearly $22M in northern B.C. port

Three projects will benefit to improve trade through the north west trade corridor

Is a pet dog good for your baby? UBC looks to find out

Researchers think that having Fido around might just be a good thing

Okanagan Screen Arts film a coming of age surfer drama

Breath screens Nov. 12 at the Vernon Towne Cinema

Vancouver rockers stay true to classic roots at Lorenzo’s

Redwoods will rock Lorenzo’s Cafe in Ashton Creek Nov. 17

