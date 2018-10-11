Your morning news in 90: Oct. 11, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Emotions were running high at this year’s United Way Drive Thru breakfast in Kelowna.

Clad in her signature pyjamas, Maxine DeHart bustled around a never-ending line of cars at Kelowna’s Ramada Hotel parking lot, repeatedly pulling a tissue out of her pocket to wipe tears from her eyes.

Gas is flowing once again along Enbridge’s 30-inch natural gas line, following an explosion on its 36-inch gas line near Prince George on Tuesday.

Search efforts to locate a missing Alberta plane this past September in the Clearwater area led to the unexpected discovery of a plane last seen in 1987.

The Penticton Vees announced Tuesday that Neil Jamieson and Underwriters Insurance will donate $92 to Cassidy Bowes’ GoFundMe campaign for each goal he scores in the 2018/19 season.

