Your morning news in 90: Oct. 12, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

They came, they saw and they dug — then they dug a little more.

About 25 people armed with picks, shovels and other earth-moving utensils ventured out in Cawston to help some pint-sized critters in their comeback attempt.

Gone are the days of shopping for a new guitar in a dark music store; Fender has released a new retail experience.

And you can check out at Wentworth Music’s Kelowna location, just one of two stores in Canada to partner with the famous guitar company.

The Shuswap Family Resource and Referral Society has plenty to celebrate this month. Next week the organization will be celebrating its 30th year of providing programs and services to Salmon Arm and surrounding communities.

There’s no telling what lurks in the shadows around each bend and dead end. And that’s exactly how the Historic O’Keefe Ranch wants it.

And today is Fashion Friday with Kim XO on Black Press, She is one of Canada’s top stylists and today she is talking about all her favourite things that she loves right now.

