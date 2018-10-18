Your morning news in 90: Oct. 18, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

It was a mellow opening yesterday at B.C.’s only legal pot shop with just five people lined up early for the opening of the BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops.

And if you’re wondering what that in-store shopping experience looks like, Black Press takes you inside the Kamloops store. It is Bright, open, with clear finishings and a distinct West Coast design.

Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo has descended upon Kelowna to tell the story of a clown who is planning his own funeral.

The BC Hockey Road to World Junior Championship is coming to the North Okanagan-Shuswap next week.

Just Posted

