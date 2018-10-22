Your morning news in 90: Oct. 22, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

A Kelowna oncologist is applying an innovative breast cancer treatment and the success rate is staggering.

After a seven month respite, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, will appear in Vernon Law Courts today for a preliminary inquiry.

Three relatively strong earthquakes, followed by two smaller ones were recorded Sunday night in the Pacific Ocean off Vancouver Island.

The results are in from the 2018 municipal election and Black Press Media has you covered on who will lead the communities around the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen. Check our our full election night run down on site now.

