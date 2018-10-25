Your morning news in 90: Oct. 25, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Mounties detained an alleged drug impaired driver involved in a Kelowna hit and run last night.

The discovery of their missing daughter’s driver’s licence has created questions but no answers for John and Cindy Simpson.

The driver’s licence of their daughter Ashley, who went missing from Yankee Flats Road south of Salmon Arm in April of 2016, was found two weeks ago in the tank of a sewage vacuum truck used by the Sasquatch Crossing Lodge in northern B.C.

Five feral kittens were just minutes away from being crushed to death when their loud cries were heard by employees at the Kelowna works yard of Waste Connections of Canada.

Now that Greater Vernon voters have given their consent to borrowing up to $25 million, there’s still plenty of work to be done before building can even begin on a new cultural centre in downtown Vernon.

