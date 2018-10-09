Your morning news in 90: Oct. 9, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

A Kelowna business owner says his unique advertising ploy has been caught up in the city’s new sign bylaw and it’s going to hit him particularly hard.

The plight of many veteran’s organizations and legions is being felt more than ever before as their membership numbers continue to dwindle.

If you’re going to be away for the upcoming municipal election voting day, Saturday, Oct. 20, and don’t want to miss out, advance polling begins Wednesday.

The mayor of Saint John New Brunswick says residents of a neighbourhood that was the scene of a massive oil refinery blast remain “very nervous,” even though the fiery incident has been stabilized.

