Your morning news in 90: Sept. 10, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

A commercial building at Highway 97 and McCurdy Road in Kelowna has been destroyed by fire Monday morning.

Close to 6 million late-run sockeye are heading for Shuswap. Early estimates indicate 2.2 million of those fish will make their way to the Adams River

Canadians will find out as early as today whether they’ll face a possible strike later this month by mail carriers and plant workers at Canada Post.

It was a record breaking year for the Paradigm Naturopathic Triathlon in Vernon.

North Okanagan fire ban lifted

Regional District lifted the ban Monday, Sept. 10

E-cigarette health hazards remain unknown

Interior Health says vaping not safe alternative to cigarettes

Vernon tests traffic lights

Testing until Oct. 12

North Okanagan Knights split KIJHL road games

Team plays home opener Friday in Armstrong against the Kamloops Storm

Kelowna Mounties pull woman from inferno

The woman went into medical distress behind the wheel …

Cooler weather on the way for Okanagan- Shuswap

Cool wet weather forecast for the region this week

Canada sees info ‘gaps’ about dangerous goods moving through North

Ottawa is commissioning a study to help fill in the knowledge gaps and improve safety

Singh’s leadership under microscope as NDP MPs prepare to meet in B.C.

Jagmeet Singh is planning to run in a byelection in the riding of Burnaby South

Summerland council, staff pursue recourse after unauthorized tree removal

Trees were cut down at edge of Woodbridge Nature Preserve in Summerland

Video: Battle of the barnyard

Farm animals compete in watermelon eating contest in Princeton.

Splatsin companies earn BC Indigenous Business awards

Two companies up for same award from Enderby band; one wins, one is runner-up

B.C. keeping purse strings tight as municipalities seek relief

Finance Minister Carole James lowers expectations for UBCM

Spallumcheen company toasts VJHF

Gambrinus Malting Corporation raises $5,000 for Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

Man charged in ‘random’ death of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Marrisa Shen was found dead in Central Park in July 2017

