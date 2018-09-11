Your morning news in 90: Sept. 11, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen

It was a busy morning for first responders in the Okanagan starting in Kelowna about 7 a.m., where an apparent city truck turned in front of a motorbike. The rider was taken to hospital and traffic was backed up in the area.

Then about 8 a.m. police in the North Okanagan were called to a two vehicle collision north of Enderby. Highway 97A was closed in both directions for sometime while emergency crews were on scene.

The downtown Salmon Arm SASCU branch was the target of an explosive robbery attempt in the early morning hours of Sept. 11.

Casino workers continue to be without a deal in the Okanagan. It’s the tenth week of strike action and union workers say the past few days of mediation have resulted in further disappointment.

Hurricane Florance could hit the east coast states hard, by as early as Thursday. Millions of Americans have been preparing for what could become one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in decades.

