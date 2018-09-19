Your morning news in 90: Sept. 19, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Open burning is again allowed in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

A sustainable, minimalist lifestyle surrounded by the great outdoors is a dream for many people and one couple who recently purchased property in Malakwa plans to live that dream and says many more people can do the same.

David Hesketh had beaten terminal cancer twice and had entered hospice to battle it for the third time when he decided to run for Vernon city council.

A total of 64 kittens and cats were surrendered to the South Okanagan-Similkameen branch of the SPCA on Sept. 18.

Rear-ender closes lane on 33rd Street in Vernon

Police and ambulance responded to a two-vehicle collision on 33rd Street and 39th Avenue.

Vernon hockey product eyes shot at Olympic spot with China

Fletcher is one of 24 who travelled to Shenzhen, China for the first official Olympic dev camp.

Vernon tattoo founder earns Governor General medal

Norm Crerar to be awarded Meritorious Service Medal

Vernon soccer product earns national award

Connor Glennon of SFU men’s team named conference’s player of the week

Open burning permitted again in Kamloops Fire Centre

Low fire rating prompts decision throughout Kamloops Fire Centre

Weekday weather update

The rain moves in right across the Okanagan-Shuswap valley

Housing slowdown forecast to cool B.C. economy

Conference Board says pipeline, trade uncertainty affecting investment

Are you feeling lazy? That’s OK – it’s just science

UBC study shows that humans are hardwired to prefer being sloth-like

LETTER: Who do we blame for the tragedy of Marrisa Shen’s death?

The B.C. girl was killed in a Burnaby park last July

Competition tribunal to hear B.C.-based case on airline food starting in October

The competition commissioner argued Vancouver airport authority had exploited its market position

Seek compromise with U.S. on cannabis at border, lawyers urge Ottawa

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency sent tremors through Canada’s burgeoning cannabis sector

Trudeau says Canada wants to see ‘movement’ before signing revised NAFTA deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is back in Washington in search of a way to bridge divide

Young people need us to act on climate change, McKenna tells G7 ministers

Catherine McKenna led off the three-day Halifax gathering Wednesday

B.C. woman facing animal cruelty charges after emaciated dog seized

Kira, a Rottweiler, had kidney and bladder infections

