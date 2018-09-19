Your morning news in 90: Sept. 19, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Open burning is again allowed in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

A sustainable, minimalist lifestyle surrounded by the great outdoors is a dream for many people and one couple who recently purchased property in Malakwa plans to live that dream and says many more people can do the same.

David Hesketh had beaten terminal cancer twice and had entered hospice to battle it for the third time when he decided to run for Vernon city council.

A total of 64 kittens and cats were surrendered to the South Okanagan-Similkameen branch of the SPCA on Sept. 18.

