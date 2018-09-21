Your morning news in 90: Sept. 21, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen

The long anticipated wait is over.

Next Thursday you’ll be able to take a stroll down the Okanagan Rail Trail as it officially opens

The celebration will begin at 11 a.m. and will be held at the Oyama Boat Launch on Wood Lake.

The race is on for Shuswap late-run sockeye salmon.

After a bit of a slow start, about half the expected late-run sockeye salmon have begun their long journey home to the Shuswap. It’s estimated 4.8 million late-run sockeye will return this year.

If you missed the 10th Annual Youth Exhibition Powwow at Okanagan College yesterday check out the Kelowna Capital News for our video on the Indigenous celebration of culture.

After giving a new leash on life to more than 300 animals, Penticton’s top dog (protector) is retiring.

Rose Gingras is leaving her role as animal control officer, after 28 years, (ACO) from within Penticton and Summerland.

