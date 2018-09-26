Your morning news in 90: Sept. 26, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

A recent Facebook post in Penticton has once again made the issue of illegal campers a hot topic of conversation for residents in and around Penticton.

The Government Finance Officers Association has presented the City of Vernon with the organization’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

A young girl from the Shuswap is making her mark on the ice after a summer spent training with the junior A Salmon Arm Silverbacks that helped her land a spot on a regional major midget female team.

It’s many kid’s dream to be a firefighter.

And West K Auto Truck and Auto Sales Ltd. is making those dreams come true.

A fully functional, bright yellow firetruck could be yours for only $31,888.

