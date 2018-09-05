Your morning news in 90: Sept. 5, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Another day another special air quality statement is in effect for the region.

The Bank of Canada left its interest rate unchanged Wednesday in what could be just a brief pause along its gradual path to higher rates.

The fall festival celebrating some mushroom marvels that grow wild in B.C.’s woods is returning to Sicamous for another year.

Canadian country music superstar Paul Brandt and High Valley are launching The Journey Tour 2019 coming to Penticton on Jan. 26.

Get your pooches ready for the return of the most adorable day of the year, the BC SPCA Paws for a Cause event hits the streets this weekend, Sept. 9.

Just Posted

Lumby seeks more affordable housing

Staff to submit application for grant funding through BC Housing for project

Acton to seek fourth term as Lumby mayor

Kevin Acton officially files papers in village for Oct. 20 municipal election

Armstrong arson suspect’s matter moves into New Year

Colette Leneveu will appear next in Vernon Law Courts April 17, 2019 for a pre-trial conference

From Peachland to Revelstoke, housing sales take a dip

The real estate market is continuing on a cooling trend.

Vernon excessive speeders dinged with excessive fines

RCMP nab two speeders going more than 60 km/h over posted speed limits

Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world

Social in memory of Tosh Oizumi donates $2,500 to Cancer Centre

The main objective was to remember and to raise funds for the McMurtry Baerg Cancer Centre.

Trump doesn’t always follow rules, so Canada needs NAFTA’s Chapter 19: Trudeau

At Trump’s behest, the three NAFTA countries have been negotiating for more than a year

COLUMN: Plant pilgrimage set to begin

September is here and it reminds us we have to start bringing houseplants in.

Trudeau says he won’t use ‘tricks’ to ram through pipeline construction

The prime minister was in Edmonton on Wednesday to meet with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users should have right to buy pot in stores

City of Vancouver required medical marijuana dispensaries to be licensed starting in June 2015

Canada remains unbeaten after knocking off New Zealand at World Cup

Kindred Paul and Monika Eggens each had two goals, while Kelly McKee added a single

Bank of Canada holds interest rate for now, puts more focus on NAFTA

Bank of Canada said more hikes should be expected thanks to encouraging economic stats

BC Conservatives want taxes to pay for addictions treatment program

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon said what’s being done now is not working

