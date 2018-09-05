Your morning news in 90: Sept. 5, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Another day another special air quality statement is in effect for the region.

The Bank of Canada left its interest rate unchanged Wednesday in what could be just a brief pause along its gradual path to higher rates.

The fall festival celebrating some mushroom marvels that grow wild in B.C.’s woods is returning to Sicamous for another year.

Canadian country music superstar Paul Brandt and High Valley are launching The Journey Tour 2019 coming to Penticton on Jan. 26.

Get your pooches ready for the return of the most adorable day of the year, the BC SPCA Paws for a Cause event hits the streets this weekend, Sept. 9.

