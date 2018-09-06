Your morning news in 90: Sept. 6, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Okanagan border agents are showcasing how they sniff out U.S. Handguns. In the last five years 214 guns have been confiscated at the Canadian side of the Osoyoos border.

There is some drama off the ice for the West Kelowna Warriors. The BCHL allegedly took over operations and has reinstated the fired coach. A news conference has been scheduled today to clarify reports.

The Vernon Curling Club will host the provincial junior men’s and women’s championships Dec. 27 to Jan. 1.

It took just one year and more than 2,100 donors to raise the $5 million needed to bring a world-class PET/CT scanner to Kelowna.

Chase has declared that the pilot program allowing golf carts on public streets in the village will be permanent.

