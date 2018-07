Photos and reviews from fans in Penticton at John Fogerty’s concert in the SOEC

John Fogerty gave the fans at the South Okanagan Events Centre Saturday all his best. Kristi Patton/Western News

Excited to welcome John Fogerty back to #Penticton tonight! It's been 4 years- time flies! pic.twitter.com/3KQrseN7oO — Carla Seddon (@CarlaJean123) July 14, 2018

Like he did in 2014, John Fogerty filled the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton Saturday night. The legendary leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival soon had the crowd singing along and dancing to the classic rock anthems

Here are some reviews, videos and photos from social media posts: