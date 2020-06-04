Registration is open for youth recreation programs in Enderby for the month of June, Enderby and District Recreation Services announced Thursday, June 4, 2020. (City of Enderby photo)

Youth recreation programs making a comeback in Enderby

Enderby and District Recreation Services is offering three youth programs for the month of June

Registration is now open for youth recreation programs in Enderby, with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Public input is being sought to determine the level of interest in youth recreation programs in Enderby for the month of June.

Enderby and District Recreation Services sought input on the programs to determine the public’s level of input. With that step completed, the programs beginning next week are as follows:

  • Kids Dance PL3Y (ages 6-11yrs) — Tuesdays, 2:30-3:15 p.m.

  • Pre-School Dance PL3Y — Fridays, 10:30-11 a.m.
  • Pre-School Mini Movers — Tuesdays, 9:45-10:15 a.m.

Each program will run once a week for three weeks. Mini Movers and Kids Dance PL3Y will be held June 9, 16 and 23, while Pre-School Dance PL3Y will be held June 12, 19 and 26.

Both pre-school programs require parent participation, Recreation Services said.

On Wednesday, June 3, recreation coordinator Sheryl Hay announced the return of community fitness classes. The fitness boot camp in Barnes Park made its return on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. with social distancing measures in place.

“We have missed you tremendously, we are so excited to be getting back together and having that connection within our safe distances,” Hay said, adding that more classes will be announced at a later date.

Those interested can register at the Visitor Centre Monday to Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., or by calling Recreation Services at 250-838-2665.

