Youth reports being followed by cougar on Billiter Avenue in Princeton

RCMP searched streets on the Princeton’s third bench Saturday night, after receiving a report that a cougar was spotted near Lion’s Park.

According to Sergeant Rob Hughes a resident called the Conservation Office, and said that a young boy had been followed by a cougar on Billiter Avenue.

Police were unable to locate the animal.

“Members checked the area, searched with lights. All the forested banks and trees were checked and no signs of a cougar, but lots of deer in the area.”

Hughes said sometimes reports of cougars turn out to be bobcats or lynx.

“One of the things to watch for if people see what they think is a cougar is the tail. Typically a cougar’s tail is the length of its body, where as a bobcat has a short stubby tail.”

He did not rule out the possibility of a cougar on third bench.

“There are cougars around the outskirts of town. Their primary food source is deer and anywhere there is this many deer there is most likely cougars.”

Hughes said people reporting wildlife issues should call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-RAPP.

He added that it is important to report interactions so the Conservation Office can follow up if necessary, and also so the service has accurate statistics for the town.

According to the Conservation Office website, in March officers received 245 calls about cougars from across the province. They responded in 45 instances and destroyed 7 cats.

