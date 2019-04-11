Youth reports being followed by cougar on Billiter Avenue in Princeton

RCMP searched streets on the Princeton’s third bench Saturday night, after receiving a report that a cougar was spotted near Lion’s Park.

According to Sergeant Rob Hughes a resident called the Conservation Office, and said that a young boy had been followed by a cougar on Billiter Avenue.

Police were unable to locate the animal.

“Members checked the area, searched with lights. All the forested banks and trees were checked and no signs of a cougar, but lots of deer in the area.”

Related: Mother hailed as hero in Vancouver Island cougar attack

Hughes said sometimes reports of cougars turn out to be bobcats or lynx.

“One of the things to watch for if people see what they think is a cougar is the tail. Typically a cougar’s tail is the length of its body, where as a bobcat has a short stubby tail.”

He did not rule out the possibility of a cougar on third bench.

“There are cougars around the outskirts of town. Their primary food source is deer and anywhere there is this many deer there is most likely cougars.”

Hughes said people reporting wildlife issues should call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-RAPP.

He added that it is important to report interactions so the Conservation Office can follow up if necessary, and also so the service has accurate statistics for the town.

According to the Conservation Office website, in March officers received 245 calls about cougars from across the province. They responded in 45 instances and destroyed 7 cats.

Related: Cougar ‘living’ next door to Okanagan elementary school

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Overnight explosion at Surrey pub being treated as suspicious
Next story
Kelowna police hunt for thief who stole cash register from candy store

Just Posted

Vernon Enterprize Challenge finalists named

Seven finalists announced in annual Community Futures North Okanagan contest

Two Okanagan dailies axe Monday editions

Kelowna Daily Courier and Penticton Herald to cut their Monday edition

Prosthetic leg found in downtown Vernon

Employees of Creative Mobility Products in Vernon found the leg on the store’s steps early Thursday morning.

Firefighters perplexed by mysterious smoking plane flying over the Shuswap

Firefighters, airports unable to say where aircraft might have landed

Volunteer week celebrated in Vernon

Abbeyfield House recognizes close to 50 years of combined service

‘We are so happy we found you’: B.C. son meets father thanks to online DNA test

Father and son unite for the first time on April 4

Time to renew memorial donations in West Kelowna

Those that are nearing 10 years are asked to be renewed or cancelled

Public engaged in North Okanagan growth strategy

Regional district staff to host three open houses to discuss growth of region

B.C. couple one of many left in limbo after adoption agency shutters

There are only two private adoption agencies left in British Columbia

UBC Okanagan professor examines flood risk

Snowpack currently sitting in the Okanagan Valley is 80% of normal

Okanagan micro-garden proposed to provide wineries with fresh vegetables

A variance will be coming forward to Lake Country council on Tuesday

Most of B.C.’s overdose victims face financial hardship before death: report

Statistics Canada data looks at tax information, social assistance income in last years of life

Great options for hopeful employees at career fair in Kelowna

The Black Press Extreme Career Fair is taking place at the Rutland Centennial Hall

Kelowna police hunt for thief who stole cash register from candy store

This individual has sticky fingers after he stole from So Sweet Candy.

Most Read