A couple of youth were caught on video surveillance around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 9 smashing lighbulbs out at Ratio Coffee & Pastry. (Video still) A couple of youth were caught on video surveillance around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 9 smashing lighbulbs out at Ratio Coffee & Pastry. (Video still)

Youth smash lights with skateboards at Vernon business

More vandalism hits the city following graffiti spree

Another Vernon business has been hit by some young vandals.

Ratio Coffee & Pastry caught a couple youth on surveillance camera smashing out patio lights with their skateboards in the wee hours of Tuesday, June 9.

“Where were your kids at 3:30 a.m.,” owner Andrew McWilliam posted on Facebook.

“Just a few light bulbs…no biggy. Just annoying spending the first part of the (day) picking up shards of glass,” McWilliam said.

The video shows one youth doing the damage while another stood by.

The incident follows Sunday morning’s vandalism spree around Vernon where a hotel, school, several homes and a number of vehicles were spray painted.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Vernon hotel, school, homes, vehicles vandalized

READ MORE: Suspicious activity near Coldstream playground stopped by alert, off-duty cop

