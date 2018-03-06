Youth urge compassion for homeless

Small, yet mighty youth group protest in front of Vernon city hall

The homeless situation in Vernon has sparked upset among youth, who are fed up with seeing their fellow citizens suffer.

Canadian Youth For Change protested the treatment of homeless population Saturday in front of city hall.

A small yet mighty group of seven youth turned out, with signs reading: “Protect those in need,” and “No more second-class citizens.”

They even managed to raise some money for the homeless population. While it may not be much, the $12.50 raised marks the start of something bigger, according to the group.

“Our homeless have faced many challenges, the have braved the cold, they have braved the lack of food and they have braved public stigma,” said spokesperson Kieran Grandbois.

“More and more individuals are finding themselves in this position…What has happened to our society?”

The “ludicrous” cost of housing is just one reason, according to Grandbois.

Therefore he urges the provincial government to step up with assistance, as well as the municipal government,

“We need to call on the city to subsidize shelters,” said Grandbois.

In the meantime, he says there is something that each of us can do to help.

“The solution is that these individuals deserve human compassion from all of us.

“We demand an end to second-class citizens.”



jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

