2023 Appointments to the Advisory Planning Committee and Climate Action Advisory Committee

Applications are now being accepted for the following Council Committees:

Two (2) positions on the Advisory Planning Committee

The Committee provides City Council with recommendations on proposed land use variances and amendments. The term of this position ends December 31, 2026 with the Committee meeting at 4:00 p.m. every two weeks, on the Tuesday following Council meetings.

The two positions will be appointed from the following categories:

Community at Large Representative A youth member (a non-voting member with a term of two years)

Three (3) positions on the Climate Action Advisory Committee

This Committee reviews and provides recommendations to Council regarding:

Climate change mitigation and adaptation initiatives

GHG emission reduction targets

Implementation of strategies

Ways to grow public engagement

The term of this position ends January, 2025. Meetings of the Climate Action Advisory Committee are held bi-monthly, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM the third week of every second month.

The three positions will be appointed from the following categories:

a) Youth (up to three positions)

For more information:

Visit: www.vernon.ca

Call: 250-550-3598

Email: jpounder@vernon.ca

Please note that individual applicants MUST reside within Vernon City limits, unless otherwise stated in the Committee Terms of Reference.

*As a fundamental term and condition of employment (including volunteers) with the City of Vernon, candidates will be required to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

If you are interested in serving the community on one of the Committees or the Board, you may pick up a copy of the Committee’s Terms of Reference or Board of Variance Bylaw and an application form at Reception at City Hall or visit our website at www.vernon.ca/council-committees. Applications will be accepted until January 31, 2023.