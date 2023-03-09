2023 Appointments to the Advisory Planning Committee

Applications are now being accepted for the following Council Committees:

Two (2) positions on the Advisory Planning Committee

The Committee provides City Council with recommendations on proposed land use variances and amendments. The term of this position ends December 31, 2026 with the Committee meeting at 4:00 p.m. every two weeks, on the Tuesday following Council meetings.

The two positions will be appointed from the following categories:

a) A youth member (a non-voting member with a term of two years)

For more information:

Website: www.vernon.ca

Call: 250-550-3598

Email: jpounder@vernon.ca

Please note that individual applicants MUST reside within Vernon City limits, unless otherwise stated in the Committee Terms of Reference.

*As a fundamental term and condition of employment (including volunteers) with the City of Vernon, candidates will be required to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

If you are interested in serving the community on one of the Committees or the Board, you may pick up a copy of the Committee’s Terms of Reference or Board of Variance Bylaw and an application form at Reception at City Hall or visit our website at www.vernon.ca/council-committees. Applications will be accepted until March 31, 2023.