City of Vernon Logo

December 08, 2022

2023 Council Meeting Dates

Be advised that pursuant to section 127 of the Community Charter, notice is hereby given that the 2023 Committee of the Whole meetings are held at 8:40 am and the Regular Council Meetings of the Council for the City of Vernon are held at 1:30 pm in the Council Chambers at City Hall on the following dates:

Vernon 2023 Council Dates

