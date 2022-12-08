2023 Council Meeting Dates

Be advised that pursuant to section 127 of the Community Charter, notice is hereby given that the 2023 Committee of the Whole meetings are held at 8:40 am and the Regular Council Meetings of the Council for the City of Vernon are held at 1:30 pm in the Council Chambers at City Hall on the following dates:
