April 06, 2023

April 17 – 21 – 2023 Spring clear bag leaf pick up for the week of April 17 – 21, 2023

During this one-week program, Emterra Environmental provides curbside collection of leaves in clear plastic bags on your regular garbage/organics collection day.

Vernon residents may put out an unlimited number of transparent bags by 7 a.m. at the same location as your garbage/organics collection.

  • All bags must be transparent allowing the contents to be visible.
  • Any clear bags weighing more than 23 kilograms (50 lbs) will be considered overweight and will not be picked up.
  • Missed clear bags not reported to the City of Vernon within 24 hours will not be picked up.
  • All coloured bags will be considered as household garbage and not collected.

Please do not rake leaves onto the street as they will block storm drains and jam the street sweeper.

For further information or to report missed pick-ups please call (250) 549-6757.

