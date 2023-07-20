City of Vernon Logo

July 20, 2023

August 1 -Appointments to the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee and Tourism Commission

Applications are now being accepted for the:

Affordable Housing Advisory Committee representing the following categories:

  • One (1) position from the Building Sector
  • Two (2) positions from Not-for-Profit Housing Sector

The objectives of the Committee are to monitor and provide Council with milestone achievements of the implementation of the City’s Attainable Housing Strategy and to provide Council with advice on affordable housing matters. The term of this position expires January 2024.

Tourism Commission representing the following categories:

  • One (1) position from the Ski Sector
  • One (1) position from the Biking Sector

The purpose of the Commission is to:

  • Work to develop Vernon as a tourism destination through collaboration between Tourism stakeholders, Council and Administration.
  • Assist with increasing Vernon’s market share of travelers to and within British Columbia.
  • Increase Tourism-driven economic benefits to Vernon.
  • Identify and provide recommendations on programs and services that will enhance the Tourism sector in Vernon.

The term for this position will expire in January 2024 with the potential for extension pending successful re-appointment. The Commission meets the third Wednesday of the month at 8:00 a.m.

*Please note individual applicants MUST reside within Vernon City Limit

If you are interested in serving the community on this committee or commission, you may pick up a copy of the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee’s Terms of Reference or the Tourism Commission Bylaw and a volunteer application form at Reception at City Hall or visit our website at Council Committees/Task Force. Applications will be accepted no later than 4:30 pm, Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

