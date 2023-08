Date:

Monday, August 14, 2023

Time:

8:40 a.m.

1:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m.

Meeting:

Committee of the Whole of Council

Regular Open Meeting of Council

Public Hearing

• 2801 28th Street Rezoning Amendment Bylaw 5964, 2023

Regular Open Meetings of Council are held in the Council Chambers at City Hall and are video recorded and posted to the website at www.vernon.ca. If you require further information, please contact Janice Nicol, Corporate Officer.