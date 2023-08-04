August 14 – Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that City Council will hold a Public Hearing to hear representations of interested persons or persons who deem their interest in property affected by the below-mentioned bylaw at 5:30 p.m. on August 14, 2023 in the Council Chamber, City Hall, 3400 30th Street, Vernon, BC:

2801 28th Street Rezoning Amendment Bylaw 5964, 2023

Location: 2801 28th Street (see map below)

Legal Description: Lot 1, Sec 34, TWP 9, ODYD, Plan KAP63494

Present Zoning: C4 – Street Oriented Commercial

Proposed Zoning: C8 – Central Business

Purpose: To rezone the property to create a mixed-use development.

Enquiries relative to the above proposed bylaw should be directed to the Community Infrastructure and Development Division located at the Community Services Building, 3001 32nd Avenue, Vernon, BC or by calling 250-550-3634. Copies of the bylaw and relevant background documents are available for inspection during normal business hours (8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.), Monday to Friday inclusive (excluding Statutory Holidays) from (August 3 to August 14, 2023. Documents may also be viewed at www.vernon.ca/publichearings.

Should you wish to make a written submission regarding this bylaw amendment, please deliver to the Corporate Officer, City of Vernon, 3400 30th Street, Vernon BC V1T 5E6 or by sending an email to phearings@vernon.ca. All correspondence received prior to August 14, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. shall be copied and circulated to the Members of City Council for consideration. Written submissions must include your name and civic address. The written submissions will be read into the public hearing minutes and be distributed at the public hearing for Council’s review and consideration during the public hearing.

The City of Vernon video records all open Council meetings and public hearings and makes them available for viewing on the City’s website. The August 14, 2023 public hearing will be livestreamed and can be viewed at the following link: www.vernon.ca/council-video.

NO SUBMISSIONS RELATED TO THIS APPLICATION WILL BE ACCEPTED BY COUNCIL AFTER THE CLOSE OF THE PUBLIC HEARING.