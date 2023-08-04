August 14 – Notice of Rezoning Application

Notice is hereby given that City of Vernon Council is considering initial readings of the following Zoning Amendment Bylaw pursuant to the Local Government Act:

811 39th Avenue Rezoning Amendment Bylaw 5965, 2023

Property Location: 811 39th Avenue (see map below)

Legal Description: LT 4 SEC 2 TWP 8 ODYD PL 4327 EXCEPT PL 35714 & EPP85237

Purpose: Bylaw 5965 is to rezone the property from CR-NORD to A1-Agriculture within the ALR.

Present Zoning: CR-NORD – Country Residential

Proposed Zoning: A1 – Agriculture within the ALR

First Reading: Council will consider giving Bylaw 5965 first, second and third readings at the Regular Council meeting scheduled Monday, August 14, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber located at 3400 30th Street, Vernon, BC.

Enquiries relative to the above proposed bylaw should be directed to the Community Infrastructure and Development Division located at the Community Services Building, 3001 32nd Avenue, Vernon, BC or by calling 250-550-3634. A copy of the proposed bylaw and relevant background documents are available for inspection during normal business hours (8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.), Monday to Friday inclusive (excluding Statutory Holidays) from August 3 to August 14, 2023. Documents may also be viewed at www.vernon.ca/zoningamendments.