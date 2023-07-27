August 18 – Second Quarter Utility Bills

Second quarter utility bills for 2023 have been mailed. Payment must be received on or before Friday, August 18, 2023. Any unpaid balances after the due date will be charged 12 percent interest per annum.

The City of Vernon offers a free Utility Auto Debit Program that authorizes the City of Vernon to automatically withdraw your utility account balance from your bank account on each billing due date. The benefits to you include having peace of mind that your utility bill is always paid on time which avoids interest charges, no longer having to wait in line ups or mailing cheques.

If you would like to sign up for the Utility Auto Debit Program or if you have any questions regarding your bill, please contact a Finance Clerk at 250-550-3636 or visit www.vernon.ca/utilities for current rates, forms, and frequently asked questions.

If you have not received your bill, please login to your MyCity account at www.vernon.ca/mycity to view your utility account invoice online.