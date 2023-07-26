Board Highlights – July 2023

Appointment of the Chief Administrative Officer

The Regional Board rescinded the appointment of Brian Reardon, following his retirement, and appointed Sally Ginter as the Chief Administrative Officer of the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

RDCO Fire Services Review

The Regional Board released the RDCO Fire Services Review to the public, which includes a review of the four regional district fire departments: Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside and Wilson’s Landing.

Temporary Use Permit – 4690 Trepanier Road

The Regional Board did not support the issuance of a Temporary Use Permit for an outdoor storage facility at 4690 Trepanier Road. The Board cited concerns about emergency egress and a lack of community support in the decision.

Extending the Falcon Ridge Water System

The Regional Board gave first three readings to several bylaws to move forward the expansion of the Falcon Ridge Water System to three additional properties.

Next Regional Board Meetings

Thursday, August 3 – 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, September 7 – 8:30 a.m.

