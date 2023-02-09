Council Meeting Calendar

Date:

Monday, February 13, 2023

Time:

8:40 a.m.

1:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m.

Meeting:

Committee of the Whole of Council

Regular Open Meeting of Council

Public Hearings

2702 and 2800 40 Street Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw 5935, 2022

2702 and 2800 40 Street Rezoning Amendment Bylaw 5936, 2022

5005 Turtle Pond Place Rezoning Amendment Bylaw 5939, 2022

Regular Open Meetings of Council are held in the Council Chambers at City Hall and are video recorded and posted to the website at www.vernon.ca. If you require further information, please contact Jennifer Bruns, Corporate Officer.