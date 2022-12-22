City of Vernon Logo

December 22, 2022

Dec 22 – Notice of Airport Commercial Lease Renewal 6320, 6330 & 6340 Tronson Road

In accordance with Sections 26 and 94 of the Community Charter, The City of Vernon hereby advises of its intent to renew a lease for a 34,582 square foot portion of Vernon Regional Airport Lands with the civic addresses of 6320, 6330 & 6340 Tronson Road, to 0857403 BC LTD. c/o Byron Bolton.

The term of the renewal lease is 5 years, commencing June 1, 2022. The annual base rent at commencement will be $14,524.44 plus GST. The Lessee will be required to provide liability insurance of not less than $3,000,000.

For further information, please contact Mr. Brett Bandy, Real Estate Manager, at 250- 550-3245.

