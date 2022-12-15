City of Vernon Logo

December 15, 2022

December 15 – Sidewalk Snow Removal Reminder

Residents are reminded that they are responsible for shoveling snow on the sidewalk adjacent to their residence or business.

All sidewalks should be cleared to their full width to allow for the passage of baby buggies, walkers or wheelchairs. Please pile the snow on the boulevard or private property (not onto roadways) to allow for storage of street snow along the curb area. Snow from private property or the adjacent sidewalk must not be placed onto any travelled portion of a highway including any roadway or active transportation corridor.

Please be advised that should the clearing not be completed within 24 hours after the snow fall as required, we will arrange to have the work done at your expense.

Please help keep our City streets safe for pedestrians by shoveling snow and removing ice from the sidewalks and footpaths bordering your property, as per the Traffic Bylaw #5600.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Public Notice Regional Board Highlights
Next story
December 21 – OPEN HOUSE Official Community Plan (OCP) Amendment Application OCP00098

Just Posted

Finnigan is the newest Fawcett family member, bringing joy and love into the home. (Carole Fawcett photo)
Okanagan writer rediscovers the joy of having a dog around

The crowded existing delivery room in the Agarfa Health Centre. Photo captured in April 2022. (Partners in Ethiopia/Facebook)
Enderby non-profit building maternal care centre in Ethiopia

Boiling Water (Photo courtesy Holger Shue/Pixabay)
UPDATE: Precautionary boil water notice east of Enderby rescinded

Amid its month-long Artsolutely fundraiser, the Vernon Community Arts Centre will host its community appreciation event Saturday, Dec. 17. (Contributed)
Vernon Artsolutely artisan sale gives back with free event

Pop-up banner image