December 08, 2022

Diversion & Disposal Facility (DDF) Winter Hours

Diversion & Disposal Facility (DDF) Winter Hours Are Here!

The Greater Vernon DDF and the Armstrong/Spallumcheen DDF Winter Hours are as follows:

Greater Vernon DDF

120 Birnie Road • Dec 1 – Feb 28

Monday to Friday .. 8:00am to 4:30pm

Saturday ……………. 9:30am to 3:30pm

Sunday ……………….CLOSED

Armstrong/Spallumcheen DDF

3367 Powerhouse Road • Dec 1 – Feb 28

Monday to Friday .. 8:00am to 4:00pm

Saturday ……………. 9:30am to 3:30pm

Sunday ………………..CLOSED

Winter Hours are in effect at these facilities until March 1, 2023. All RDNO DDFs are closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

For more information, contact us at 250.550.3785 or visit www.rdno.ca/ddf

