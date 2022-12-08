REGIONAL DISTRICT NORTH OKANAGAN

MEMBER MUNICIPALITIES:

CITY OF ARMSTRONG

CITY OF ENDERBY

DISTRICT OF COLDSTREAM

VILLAGE OF LUMBY

CITY OF VERNON

TOWNSHIP OF SPALLUMCHEEN

ELECTORAL AREAS:

“B” — SWAN LAKE

“C” — B.X. DISTRICT

“D” — LUMBY (RURAL)

“E” — CHERRYVILLE

“F” — ENDERBY (RURAL)

Diversion & Disposal Facility (DDF) Winter Hours Are Here!

The Greater Vernon DDF and the Armstrong/Spallumcheen DDF Winter Hours are as follows:

Greater Vernon DDF

120 Birnie Road • Dec 1 – Feb 28

Monday to Friday .. 8:00am to 4:30pm

Saturday ……………. 9:30am to 3:30pm

Sunday ……………….CLOSED

Armstrong/Spallumcheen DDF

3367 Powerhouse Road • Dec 1 – Feb 28

Monday to Friday .. 8:00am to 4:00pm

Saturday ……………. 9:30am to 3:30pm

Sunday ………………..CLOSED

Winter Hours are in effect at these facilities until March 1, 2023. All RDNO DDFs are closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

For more information, contact us at 250.550.3785 or visit www.rdno.ca/ddf