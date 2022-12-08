REGIONAL DISTRICT NORTH OKANAGAN
MEMBER MUNICIPALITIES:
- CITY OF ARMSTRONG
- CITY OF ENDERBY
- DISTRICT OF COLDSTREAM
- VILLAGE OF LUMBY
- CITY OF VERNON
- TOWNSHIP OF SPALLUMCHEEN
ELECTORAL AREAS:
- “B” — SWAN LAKE
- “C” — B.X. DISTRICT
- “D” — LUMBY (RURAL)
- “E” — CHERRYVILLE
- “F” — ENDERBY (RURAL)
Diversion & Disposal Facility (DDF) Winter Hours Are Here!
The Greater Vernon DDF and the Armstrong/Spallumcheen DDF Winter Hours are as follows:
Greater Vernon DDF
120 Birnie Road • Dec 1 – Feb 28
Monday to Friday .. 8:00am to 4:30pm
Saturday ……………. 9:30am to 3:30pm
Sunday ……………….CLOSED
Armstrong/Spallumcheen DDF
3367 Powerhouse Road • Dec 1 – Feb 28
Monday to Friday .. 8:00am to 4:00pm
Saturday ……………. 9:30am to 3:30pm
Sunday ………………..CLOSED
Winter Hours are in effect at these facilities until March 1, 2023. All RDNO DDFs are closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
For more information, contact us at 250.550.3785 or visit www.rdno.ca/ddf