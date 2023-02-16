February 17 – Notice of Zoning Text Amendment

Notice is hereby given that City of Vernon Council is considering initial readings of the following Zoning Amendment Bylaw pursuant to the Local Government Act:

Zoning Text (Minimum Unit Width) Amendment Bylaw 5933, 2022

Purpose: Bylaw 5933 would remove minimum building and unit width provisions in residential zones.

First Reading: Council will consider giving Bylaw 5933 first, second and third readings at the Regular Council Meeting scheduled for Monday, February 27, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber located at 3400 30th Street, Vernon, B.C.

Enquiries relative to the above proposed bylaw should be directed to the Community Infrastructure and Development Division located at the Community Services Building, 3001 – 32nd Avenue, Vernon, B.C. or by calling 250-550-3634. A copy of the proposed bylaw and relevant background documents are available for inspection during normal business hours (8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.), Monday to Friday inclusive (excluding Statutory Holidays) from February 16 to February 27, 2023. Documents may also be viewed at www.vernon.ca/zoningamendments.