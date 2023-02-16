City of Vernon Logo

February 16, 2023

Fourth Quarter Utility Bills

Fourth quarter utility bills for 2022 have been mailed. Payment must be received on or before February 17, 2023. Any unpaid balances after the due date will be charged 12 percent interest per annum.

If you had any unpaid utilities as of December 31, 2022 the outstanding balance was transferred to your property tax account effective January 1, 2023.

If you have any questions regarding your bill please contact a Finance Clerk at 250-550-3636 or visit www.vernon.ca for current rates, forms, and frequently asked questions. If you have not received your bill please login to your MyCity account at www.vernon.ca/mycity to view your utility account.

