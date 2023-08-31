Public Notice Logo

August 31, 2023

Harvesting and Road Building Contractors – Monashee Community Forest LLP

Monashee Community Forest LLP

Harvesting and Road Building Contractors

The Monashee Community Forest is accepting tenders for conventional roadside harvesting, and road construction contractors. This cutting permit (CP BB 2023) has an estimated volume of 17,001 m3, approximately 2.3 kms of road to be constructed, and approximately 5.7 kms of permanent road to be upgraded and/or maintained on Vance and Moonshine FSR’s. The Monashee Community Forest is located Northwest of the Village of Lumby. Information packages are available for pick up at the village of Lumby municipal office located at 1775 Glencaird Street in Lumby between August 25th and September 8, 2023.

Final tender submissions must be received by noon on Friday September 8, 2023. For further information please contact Frank Joe, Forestry Manager at 250-997-9377.

