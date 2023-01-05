City of Vernon Logo

January 05, 2023

January 9 – Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that City Council will hold a Public Hearing to hear representations of interested persons or persons who deem their interest in property affected by the below-mentioned bylaw at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023 in the Council Chamber, City Hall, 3400 – 30th Street, Vernon, B.C.:

Zoning Text (C10A – Tourist Commercial and Residential) Amendment Bylaw Number 5934, 2022

Purpose: Text amendments to C10A: Tourist Commercial and Residential zoning district in Zoning Bylaw 5000.

Enquiries relative to the above proposed bylaw should be directed to the Community Infrastructure and Development Division located at the Community Services Building, 3001 – 32nd Avenue, Vernon, B.C. or by calling 250-550-3634. A copy of the proposed bylaw and relevant background documents are available for inspection during normal business hours (8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.), Monday to Friday inclusive (excluding Statutory Holidays) from December 29, 2022 to January 9, 2023. Documents may also be viewed at www.vernon.ca/publichhearings.

Should you wish to make a written submission regarding this bylaw amendment, please deliver to the Corporate Officer, City of Vernon, 3400 30th Street, Vernon B.C. V1T 5E6 or by sending an email to PHearings@vernon.ca. All correspondence received prior to January 9, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. will be copied and circulated to the Members of City Council for consideration. Written submissions must include your name and civic address. The written submissions will be read and form part of the public hearing minutes and be distributed at the public hearing for Council’s review and consideration during the public hearing.

The City of Vernon video records all open Council meetings and public hearings and makes them available for viewing on the City’s website. The January 9, 2023 public hearing will be livestreamed and can be viewed at the following link: www.vernon.ca/council-video.

NO SUBMISSIONS RELATED TO THIS APPLICATION WILL BE ACCEPTED BY COUNCIL AFTER THE CLOSE OF THE PUBLIC HEARING.

