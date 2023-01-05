City of Vernon Logo

January 05, 2023

January 9 – Notice of Rezoning Application

Notice is hereby given that City of Vernon Council is considering initial readings of the following Zoning Amendment Bylaw pursuant to the Local Government Act:

173 Vineyard Way Rezoning Amendment Bylaw 5928, 2022

Map of rezoning Application

Location: 173 Vineyard Way

Legal Description: Lot 1, Sec 31, Twp 9, ODYD, Plan EPP48289

Purpose: Bylaw 5928 is to rezone the property from RTR: Resort Residential and RTC: Resort Commercial to RTR: Resort Residential. The applicant intends to develop multi-family buildings (i.e. townhouses) for permanent occupancy.

Present Zoning: RTR: Resort Residential and RTC: Resort Commercial

Proposed Zoning: RTR: Resort Residential

First Reading: Council will consider giving Bylaw 5928 first, second and third readings at the Regular Council meeting of January 9, 2023.

Enquiries relative to the above proposed bylaw should be directed to the Community Infrastructure and Development Division located at the Community Services Building, 3001 – 32nd Avenue, Vernon, B.C. or by calling 250-550-3634. A copy of the proposed bylaw and relevant background documents are available for inspection during normal business hours (8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.), Monday to Friday inclusive (excluding Statutory Holidays) from December 29, 2022 to January 9, 2023. Documents may also be viewed at www.vernon.ca/zoningamendments.

