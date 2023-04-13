July 12 -Notice of Unclaimed Surplus

TAKE NOTICE THAT the City of Vernon is holding surplus money received from the 2021 tax sale of the property located at 101 505 Browne RD (the “Property”), and:

the surplus is payable to the former owner of the Property, Donald Lee, or another person otherwise entitled to the surplus; the surplus became payable on September 28, 2022; and, the amount of the surplus is $244,601.49.

Anyone having any claims on such surplus may apply in writing to the City of Vernon, 3400 30 ST Vernon BC V1T 5E6 prior to July 12, 2023. If a claim is made by a person other than the former property owner, the surplus will be sent to the Supreme Court of British Columbia and the person seeking the funds must make an application to receive the surplus under s.659(4) of the Local Government Act. If no claims are received, the surplus will be deemed to be an unclaimed deposit and transferred under the Unclaimed Property Act to the provincial administrator.

Any questions on this matter may be made to Rena Crosson,

Collector at 250-545-1361