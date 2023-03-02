March 13 -Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that City Council will hold a public hearing to consider representations of interested persons or persons who deem their interest in property affected by the below-mentioned bylaws at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023 in Council Chambers, 3400 – 30th Street, Vernon, B.C.

3903 30 Street Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw 5941, 2023

Location: 3903 30th Street (see map below)

Legal Description: Lot A, Plan KAP50281, SEC 3, TWP 8, ODYD

Present Designation: Mixed Use – Medium Density Commercial and Residential

Proposed Designation: Residential Medium Density

Purpose: To redesignate the Official Community Plan land use to accommodate the creation of a new multi-family housing development on the subject property.

3903 30 Street Rezoning Amendment Bylaw 5942, 2023

Location: 3903 30th Street (see map below)

Legal Description: Lot A, Plan KAP50281, SEC 3, TWP 8, ODYD

Present Zoning: R2 – Large Lot Residential

Proposed Zoning: RH1 – Low-Rise Apartment Residential

Purpose: To rezone the property in order to develop a new 36 unit stacked row housing complex development.

Enquiries relative to the above proposed bylaws should be directed to the Community Infrastructure and Development Division located at the Community Services Building, 3001 – 32nd Avenue, Vernon, B.C. or by calling 250-550-3634. Copies of the bylaws and relevant background documents are available for inspection during normal business hours (8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.), Monday to Friday inclusive (excluding Statutory Holidays) from March 2 to March 13, 2023. Documents may also be viewed at www.vernon.ca/publichearings.

Should you wish to make a written submission regarding these bylaw amendments, please deliver to the Corporate Officer, City of Vernon, 3400 30th Street, Vernon B.C. V1T 5E6 or by sending an email to PHearings@vernon.ca. All correspondence received prior to March 13, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. shall be copied and circulated to the Members of City Council for consideration. Written submissions must include your name and civic address. The written submissions will be read into the public hearing minutes and be distributed at the public hearing for Council’s review and consideration during the public hearing.

The City of Vernon video records all open Council meetings and public hearings and makes them available for viewing on the City’s website. The March 13, 2023 public hearing will be livestreamed and can be viewed at the following link: www.vernon.ca/council-video.

NO SUBMISSIONS RELATED TO THESE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED BY COUNCIL AFTER THE CLOSE OF THE PUBLIC HEARING.